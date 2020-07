Turkey has donated three truckloads of medical supplies to North Cyprus to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Ali Pilli received the aid at an event in north Nicosia on Sunday.

At the ceremony Prime Minister Ersin Tatar thanked Turkey for the healthcare materials which, among other items, included 20,000 test kits, 10 ventilators and 2 PCR machines.

Yeni Şafak