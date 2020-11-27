Turkey has rejected a “non-binding” resolution made by the European Parliament against Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the issues of Varosha and Cyprus.

“We completely reject the non-binding resolution adopted by the MEPs on our country and the TRNC”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Emphasising that Turkey fully supports the statement made by the TRNC President Ersin Tatar on this issue, Aksoy said, “This decision, which is undoubtedly dictated by the Greek Cypriot Administration, once again demonstrates how disconnected from reality and prejudiced the EP is on the Cyprus issue”.

He added that if the European Parliament maintains this attitude, it would not be possible for European Union bodies to make a constructive contribution to the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“Turkey calls on the EP and EU to face the realities on the island and take into account the presence of the Turkish Cypriot people as well as fulfill the EU commitments made in April 2004 to Turkish Cypriots”, said Aksoy.

In his statement Aksoy pointed out that Turkey would continue to protect both its own rights and those of Turkish Cypriots, adding at the same time, Turkey will continue its efforts for dialogue and negotiations.

The resolution agreed by the European Parliament General Assembly asked Turkey to reverse its decision to re-open part of Varosha/Maras and resume negotiations aimed at resolving the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation. It also called on the EU to impose sanctions against Turkey.

A statement issued by the TRNC Presidency said the following:

“This resolution demonstrates that the EP has once again ignored the Turkish Cypriot people and continues to blame Turkey in an unfair way.

“If the EU wants to establish trust and stability on the island and in the region, it must immediately discourage the Greek Cypriot administration from its unilateral activities.

“No authority can dictate what kind of solution that both sides on the island will agree on,”.

The Famagusta suburb of Varosha/Maras was partly reopened to the public on 8 October, since then, thousands of people have visited the area.

