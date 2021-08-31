President Ersin Tatar said that the government is closely following developments regarding the oil spill from a leaking tank at a Syrian power plant, Yeniduzen reported.

The oil spill is expected to reach the eastern coast of the island soon, depending on the wind.

The president told TAK news agency that he had met with the Turkish Vice President Fuat Okday and that the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia is on alert.

President Tatar stated that he met with the Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu and that they were in consultation on the issue. Saying that whether the oil spill in the sea will reach Cyprus or not depends on the state of the wind, President Tatar noted that necessary action will be taken.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner said the following: “We follow up in cooperation with Turkey”. Saner announced that the oil leaking from the Syrian coastal power plant into the sea was being tracked in cooperation with Turkey and that a crisis desk had been set up at the Prime Ministry.

Tourism Minister Fikri Ataoğlu said that Coast Guard teams are stationed in the Karpaz region, acting with the Security Forces Command, and that the Environmental Protection Department personnel are also present in the Karpaz region and are following developments.

Ataoğlu stated that according to the current information, the oil spill is expected to reach the Karpaz coast between 31 August and 1 September.

BRT reported that Ataoğlu said the oil spill will pass the Karpaz at an angle and will also cause destruction under the sea. He added that the barrier equipment at AKSA and Teknecik power stations will be used if necessary. Ataoğlu noted, however, that the materials at hand would not be sufficient, and the shortfall will be made up from ships coming from Turkey.

Yeniduzen