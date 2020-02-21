The first domestically designed and produced electric car in the TRNC was unveiled at the Kyrenia Elexus Congress Centre last night.

The Günsel B9, which took design engineers 10 years and 1.2 million hours of work at the Near East University, was produced in three colours, yellow, blue and red, symbolising the soil, sky and the national flag.

Present at the unveiling were Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, 3rd President of the Republic Dervis Eroğlu, Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay and other high level ministers and MPs and a number of high ranking members of the armed forces.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel at Near East University, who made a speech that evening, said that Günsel B9, had been his dream project, “From design to R&D, from technology to engineering, we have transformed it into a reality by working day and night with one body, one heart, with a great faith”. Everyone involved was very proud to be able to present the results, he said.

Günsel’s first model B9 is 100 percent electric powered. The vehicle can travel 350 kilometres on a single charge and was produced by assembling 10,936 parts in total. The vehicle’s engine is 140 kW. The speed limit of the Günsel B9, which can reach 100 km per hour in 8 seconds, has been electronically limited to 170 km per hour. The battery can be charged in just 20 minutes with high speed charging. With standard charging, it takes seven hours.

In the development process, agreements were signed with over 800 suppliers from 28 countries for the production of the Günsel B9, where over 100 engineers spent 1.2 million hours of work time to design and develop the car.

Production of the Günsel will start in 2021, and will reach 20 thousand vehicles annually by 2025. On the night of the launch of Günsel’s first model B9, the second model J9, which was kept under wraps until last night, was presented to the guests.

The development process of the J9, which is designed as an SUV, is planned to be completed in 2022. Production of the J9 model will begin in 2024, Dr. Günsel said.

Electric cars are gaining significance in the world automotive market every year. The number of electric cars sold in the world in 2018 was two million. Electric car sales, which are expected to reach 10 million in 2025, should number 28 million in 2030 and 56 million in 2040. Electric cars are expected to capture 57 percent of the automotive market in 2040.

