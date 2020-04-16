North Cyprus is expecting to take delivery of 2,000 units of chloroquine and protective equipment at 2pm today via the Metehan/ Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, co-chair of the bi-communal technical health committee Leonidas Fylaktou announced on this morning.

On Saturday, during a phone conversation with President Anastasiades, President Akinci made the request for medical aid to help combat Covid-19.

“We are handling daily requests from Turkish Cypriots and every request is being met as much as possible. They mainly concern medical issues, medicines”, Fylaktou said regarding the issue of bi-communal cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyprus Mail