TRNC to Receive Meds and Equipment From South

1 hour ago
Cyprus News - ChloroquineNorth Cyprus is expecting to take delivery of 2,000 units of chloroquine and protective equipment at 2pm today via the Metehan/ Ayios Dhometios checkpoint, co-chair of the bi-communal technical health committee Leonidas Fylaktou announced on this morning.

On Saturday, during a phone conversation with President Anastasiades, President Akinci made the request for medical aid to help combat Covid-19.

We are handling daily requests from Turkish Cypriots and every request is being met as much as possible. They mainly concern medical issues, medicines”, Fylaktou said regarding the issue of bi-communal cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyprus Mail

