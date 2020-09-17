Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, and UBP candidate for the presidential election, in a televised speech yesterday, stated that if he is elected president, he will bring new alternative proposals to the negotiating table to resolve the Cyprus problem. He stressed that the country could not lose another five years. He also criticised President Mustafa Akıncı, for insisting that the only solution to the Cyprus problem is federation.

Referring to the fenced-off town of ​​Maras/Varosha, Tatar said that his goal is to open Varosha to those who were residents before 1974, taking into account the property rights of the owners. Noting that there was a roadmap for reopening Varosha, Tatar said that “soon Varosha will be liberated and revived.“

Commenting on the TRNC’s relations with Turkey, Tatar said that without Turkey’s support in every field, they would not exist and added that they are committed to Ataturk’s principles. “The Turkish Cypriot people have inseparable ties with Turkey. Turkey has sided with the TRNC in all areas of its life, from politics to education, from health to industry. Cooperation and projects with motherland Turkey, which will ensure our further strengthening and development, will continue,” said Tatar.

Halkin Sesi