Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that they are ready for both Cypriot communities’ health ministries to work together to begin reopening the border crossing points on the north and south sides.

According to the statement made by the Prime Ministry, Tatar noted that he has assigned the Minister of Health Ali Pilli, to make contacts to this end. He said that Dr Pilli will attempt to negotiate with his opposite number in the south to open the border checkpoints as soon as possible, taking into account the necessary health conditions.

Tatar said in his statement:

“With the start of the new normalisation process, there has been an increase in the number of articles asking how and when the border crossing points will be opened in both the Greek Cypriot press and our media. Immigration, customs and security regulations continue at the border gates. The reason for the closures is entirely due to the problem of the pandemic. Therefore, in our opinion, the ball is completely in the court of our healthcare providers regarding opening the border checkpoints. The number of cases is zero in the north, but due to the continuity of the risk, the measures continue. On the Greek side, the number of daily cases has decreased to one in recent days, but various measures are being carried out there as well. ”

Stating that the government wants the Ministry of Health to make the necessary contacts first, Prime Minister Tatar stated that they were ready to put the border crossings into operation with their [the south’s] approval.

Tatar added, “ I hope that the understanding of cooperation required on this issue, which concerns both sides, is displayed, health is prioritised and border crossings are opened as soon as possible. ”

Yeniduzen