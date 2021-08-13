Turkish Cypriot citizens will, for a limited time period, be able to obtain a vaccination certificate by applying for it via special email address, according to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Politis’, Yeniduzen reported.

Following requests for a solution to the vaccine certificate problem for TRNC citizens, the South Cyprus authorities have decided that Turkish Cypriot citizens will be able to obtain a vaccination certificate from the south by requesting it via a special email address. This application will be valid for a limited time only.

Those eligible will be able then to obtain a vaccine certificate which is recognised by the EU.

The e-mail address to be used for applications has not been disclosed yet. However, an announcement is expected at the end of today [Cyprus Mail reported].

Yeniduzen