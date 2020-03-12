Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Ozersay has announced revised measures to be taken against the spread of the coronavirus. He left the ongoing cabinet meeting to make the announcement.

Akyar and Yesilirmak border crossing points are closed until March 22. Kermiya, Ledra Palce and Beyarmudu crossing points are open, he said.

In addition, visitors from Britain, Italy, Iran, Iraq, China, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, Greece, USA, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Singapore, Austria, Bahrain, Netherlands, passengers coming from Hong Kong and Qatar and citizens of this country are banned from from entering North Cyprus via air, land or sea as of midnight tonight.

This measure is in place until 1 April. On arrival from abroad, those with immigration leave and citizens of the country will be able to enter the country, but will be required to remain at home for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health will take all necessary measure in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Law against all those who do not comply.

This will come into force as of midnight tonight until April 1. If it is deemed necessary, the situation will be re-evaluated.

The school holiday period is extended until 22 March.

All school activities have been suspended until 3 April, 2020.

All other public gatherings such as cinemas, theatres, concerts and rallies are cancelled until 22 March.

Members of the public have been asked to not go abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Ozersay said that the government was not declaring a state of emergency but that the measures were aimed at reducing the risk of the virus spreading. He said that more measures could be announced at the end of the meeting.

He added that as far as he knew there had been no further cases of coronavirus reported in the TRNC.

Yeni Duzen