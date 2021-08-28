A trial launch of the AdaPass, to be used for access to indoor venues, began in Nicosia on Friday, Yeniduzen reported.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Deren Oygar, stated that the system is an important step toward expanding the freedom of movement for the public without increasing the risk of contamination.

Some members of the public who spoke to Yeniduzen on the first day of the pilot scheme thought that the system would be successful, however, other thought that the pass would not be enough to reduce infection numbers.

The Ministry of Health Undersecretary said, “Our goal is to promote vaccination with this application, which will provide an advantage to vaccinated people…”

She said that the app contains information about vaccinations received and tests for individuals and can be accessed through online registration. Oyar added that the aim was eventually to be able to use the app abroad.

AdaPass will be requested at the entrance from indoor venues from now on.

Oygar noted that people who cannot download the app, the elderly in particular, can enter venues for the time being by showing their vaccination card and QR-coded PCR tests.

Yeniduzen