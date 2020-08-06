An 18-month-old toddler who fell into a swimming pool over two months ago, died on Tuesday despite all attempts to save her life.

In May, the little girl who is named as Nehir Ada Niziplioğlu, fell into a swimming pool at a house in Çatalköy. She was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Near East University Hospital. Later on she was transferred to a hospital in Turkey.

Her carer was arrested and charged with negligence. She was later released on bail and forbidden to leave the country. The case is ongoing.

Nehir’s funeral is being held today at Iskenderun Elm Cemetery in Turkey.

Yeniduzen