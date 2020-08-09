Latest Headlines

Tourists Prefer Karpaz Region For Holidays

North Cyprus News - Iskele Sea FestivalThe effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been especially hard on hotels in the Kyrenia region, which, normally, would be bustling with tourists.

Restrictions on arrivals have meant that some hotels, closed since March, have not reopened. Another reason is  that many tourists who booked their holidays in the Kyrenia region for August and September, have cancelled.

Meanwhile, the preferred holiday locations are the Karpaz and Iskele.

While the holiday trade languishes in Kyrenia with only 8 percent occupancy, boutique hotels in the Karpaz region are 100 percent full.

The President  of the Cyprus Turkish Hoteliers Association Dimağ Çağıner, said that it is gratifying that the public turns towards domestic tourism.

Yeniduzen

