A motorist who is accused of causing the death of motorcycle driver Bülent Güzelkeskin, in a road traffic accident on 2 September has been ordered to remain in custody, Kibris Postasi reported.

Christopher Browning (60) failed to stop at the Crystal Bay Marina junction while joining the Kyrenia-Tatlısu main road at 00:20 on Thursday, 2 September. Motorcyclist Bülent Güzelkeskin (58) who was heading away from Kyrenia on the main road was killed when his motorbike struck Mr Browning’s car.

A breathalyzer test detected 69 mg of alcohol on Mr Browning’s breath.

The judge at Famagusta District Court ordered that Browning remain in custody for no longer than one month while his case is discussed because he was in the country as a tourist. Mr Browning has no permanent address in the TRNC.

