The first case of coronavirus has been detected in a female tourist who arrived in Famagusta on Sunday.

The 65-year-old woman from Balingen, Germany went to hospital on Monday complaining of a high fever. Following which, she tested positive for coronavirus. She has been placed in quarantine in Dr. Burhan Nalbanto─člu State Hospital in Nicosia and her condition remains stable.

So far, two cases of the virus have been found in South Cyprus.

The woman arrived in North Cyprus with a party of 30 tourists on Sunday evening who have also been placed in quarantine in a hotel in Famagusta. The hotel is quarantined. And members of the group who have been in contact with the patient have been kept under observation.

Independent – Turkey