The first case of coronavirus has been detected in a female tourist who arrived in Famagusta on Sunday.

The 65-year-old woman from Balingen, Germany went to hospital on Monday complaining of a high fever. Following which, she tested positive for coronavirus. She has been placed in quarantine in Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and her condition remains stable.

So far, two cases of the virus have been found in South Cyprus.

The woman arrived in North Cyprus with a party of 30 tourists on Sunday evening who have also been placed in quarantine in a hotel in Famagusta. The hotel is quarantined. And members of the group who have been in contact with the patient have been kept under observation.

Independent – Turkey