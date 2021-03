A demonstration was held in Kyrenia on Friday by workers in the tourism sector, saying that they had been abandoned by the government. They were also supported by casino workers, Yeniduzen reports. Around 1,000 protestors marched demanding the reopening of the tourism sector.

There have been no tourists arriving in the country since December 4, they said and now they were unable to buy food, pay rents, and some, desperate for cash, had even sold their clothes online.

Yeniduzen