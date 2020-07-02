Two more cases of Covid-19 have been detected from 569 tests taken in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said.

Two visitors who flew in from Turkey have been admitted to the quarantine unit at Nicosia State Hospital. One other case was detected in a ferry passenger who arrived at Kyrenia Tourism Port yesterday.

Any persons who were in contact with any of the three passengers who test positive for Covid-19 have been taken to quarantine hotels for observation.

Of the two passengers who arrived at Ercan today one was a Turkish citizen and the other was a Kazakhstan national.

Kazakhstan is in Category C for visitors to North Cyprus meaning that 14 days quarantine is mandatory for that group.

There have been no cases of Covid-19 reported since April 17, however, since the borders reopened on 1 July, three new cases were found in visitors to the country.

This brings the total number of cases to 113.

Yeniduzen