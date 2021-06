Unseasonal rains have affected many areas of the country.

The Met Office said that the heaviest rainfall was 7cm in Serdarlı and Tatlısu while there was 6cm of rain in Alevkaya, and 5cm in Lefke Taşpınar and Türkeli, 4cm in Gemikonağı, Kozanköy, Yeşilırmak and 3cm of rain around the Near East University yesterday, AjansCyprus reported.

Torrential rain will continue today and Wednesday, the Met Office has warned.

