Electricity has been supplied to Çatalköy and Arapköy, but Çatalköy Industrial Zone and Esentepe are still without power. Two tornados caused considerable damage in the Kyrenia district on Friday.

Çatalköy Mayor Mehmet Hulusioğlu said “These prefabricated buildings should be reviewed by our architects and engineers. Most of them flew away“. Hulusioğlu also criticised the absence of local governments in the disaster management board.

Referring to the fact that no formal government has been agreed, Hulusioğlu said, “There is no Prime Minister, there is no addressee“.

Stating that the material damage is too great, Hulusioğlu; “We were overwhelmed by the tornado, our only consolation is that there was no loss of life, but we have huge financial damage“, he said.

Kyrenia and Dikmen had power reconnected last night and teams continue to work but are hampered by the rain.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi