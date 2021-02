Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that 34 have people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 25 of whom were local

Dr. Pilli said that 6 of the cases were in Nicosia, 21 in Kyrenia , 6 in Famagusta, and 1 in the Güzelyurt region. He said that 12 people were in intensive care.

The total number of cases are 2,919 and 16 people have died from the virus.

Yeniduzen