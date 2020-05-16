Latest Headlines

Timetable For Lifting Restrictions Announced

1 hour ago
190 1 minute read
North Cyprus News - Kudret Ozersay
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister – Kudret Ozersay

Following a seven-hour cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay, announced a series of decisions taken for the gradual lifting of restrictions, Ozersay stated the following:

As of Friday, May 15, shift work for civil servants will come to an end. From Monday, all civil servants will return to work in the normal way. With regard to people belonging to vulnerable groups, it is up to each supervisor to provide facilities.

From 18 May private tuition centres will open, and from 1 June kindergartens will open.

From May 20, barbershops, hairdressers and all beauty salons open,

From May 20, restaurants, cafes and restaurants open,

From May 20,  the night time curfew has been altered to between midnight and 6am. 

From June 1, the bodies of all the victims of COVID-19 who lost their lives in the UK will be repatriated so that their funerals can be held in North Cyprus.

Regarding the problems faced by the Turkish Cypriot residents of the bi-communal village of Pyla, Ozersay said that during yesterday’s meeting of the cabinet, various views and proposals were made on how to overcome them and said that they are in the process of assessing the situation and will be able to announce decisions in the coming days.

Ozersay also announced that the ministry had made a special regulation that would lift the suspension of work for third-country nationals and Turkish nationals until the end of June, with some exceptions.

Vatan

Related Articles

Photo of PM Tatar Looks to the Future of North Cyprus

PM Tatar Looks to the Future of North Cyprus

2 hours ago
Photo of Fears of Long-Term Pollution From Haspolat Fire

Fears of Long-Term Pollution From Haspolat Fire

2 hours ago
Photo of Massive Shortfall in Financial Resources

Massive Shortfall in Financial Resources

1 day ago
Photo of Repairs to Undersea Water Pipeline Begin June

Repairs to Undersea Water Pipeline Begin June

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker