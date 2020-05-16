Following a seven-hour cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay, announced a series of decisions taken for the gradual lifting of restrictions, Ozersay stated the following:

As of Friday, May 15, shift work for civil servants will come to an end. From Monday, all civil servants will return to work in the normal way. With regard to people belonging to vulnerable groups, it is up to each supervisor to provide facilities.

From 18 May private tuition centres will open, and from 1 June kindergartens will open.

From May 20, barbershops, hairdressers and all beauty salons open,

From May 20, restaurants, cafes and restaurants open,

From May 20, the night time curfew has been altered to between midnight and 6am.

From June 1, the bodies of all the victims of COVID-19 who lost their lives in the UK will be repatriated so that their funerals can be held in North Cyprus.

Regarding the problems faced by the Turkish Cypriot residents of the bi-communal village of Pyla, Ozersay said that during yesterday’s meeting of the cabinet, various views and proposals were made on how to overcome them and said that they are in the process of assessing the situation and will be able to announce decisions in the coming days.

Ozersay also announced that the ministry had made a special regulation that would lift the suspension of work for third-country nationals and Turkish nationals until the end of June, with some exceptions.

