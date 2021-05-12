The Greek Cypriot side, at the Bi-communal Health Committee meeting held on April 21, proposed to reopen border crossings, People’s Party (HP) Chairman Kudret Özersay said on social media.

Kibris Postasi reports that he said that discussing and implementing this proposal had been delayed because the south had been in lockdown for three weeks. However, the proposal had been confirmed in the Greek Cypriot press on Tuesday, he said.

“Now the ball is in our court. We should announce immediately the conditions under which we want the crossings to reopen (being vaccinated or having a PCR test in the last 24 hours, daily crossings, etc.) in line with this recommendation”.

Özersay went on to say that the government could not claim that the Greek Cypriots do not want to open the borders, since it was they who originally made the proposal.

He added that it was important to insist that all border crossing points be opened, because it is vital to the Turkish Cypriots that certain checkpoints such as the Lokmacı and Derinya checkpoints, reopen.

Kibris Postasi