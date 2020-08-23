Latest Headlines

Time to Reconsider Quarantine Rules: Akinci

11 hours ago
862 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - President Mustafa Akinci
President Mustafa Akıncı

President Mustafa Akıncı highlighted the importance of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking during a visit, Akıncı said that people were now better informed about the coronavirus than they were at the start of the pandemic which was why they needed to learn from their experiences.

Pointing out that local cases have been detected in addition to those arriving via air or sea, the TRNC President said that the time had come to reconsider implementing quarantine requirements for those arriving from abroad.

No one wishes to experience another lockdown. People need to work and earn a living. But the wheels of the economy cannot turn by putting the public’s health at risk. We need to be able to maintain a balance between the two,” he said.

Akıncı also repeated his view that any decisions requiring public health should not be taken by politicians but health experts.

Unfortunately I am observing that people are not adhering to rules, maintaining social distancing or wearing masks at entertainment venues, beaches or other social gatherings. We have unfortunately abandoned many of the measures we had adopted in March and April,” he said, adding that people should take those measures seriously.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of Stocks of Flu Vaccine Low as Public Demand Increases

Stocks of Flu Vaccine Low as Public Demand Increases

10 hours ago
Photo of Turkish Cypriot Weddings of The Past Published

Turkish Cypriot Weddings of The Past Published

10 hours ago
Photo of Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

Ten New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

1 day ago
Photo of Road Closures in Nicosia on Sunday

Road Closures in Nicosia on Sunday

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker