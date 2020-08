President Mustafa Akinci has asked for a re-evaluation of the rules on quarantine for those coming to North Cyprus from abroad.

President Akinci, who was addressing a meeting of the Women Entrepreneurs Association, noted that domestic cases of Covid-19 are on the rise and that “this situation is worrying.”

He also said that after opening the country to visitors on July 1st, there was a shortfall of a “significant number of tourists“.

