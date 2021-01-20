UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said in a report to the UN Security Council that “time is running for a mutually acceptable political solution in Cyprus“.

UNSG Guterres said that he wants to invite the two Cypriot community leaders Ersin Tatar and Nicos Anastasiades, as well as the guarantor countries, to an informal meeting as soon as is convenient.

Guterres stated that, after years of status quo in Cyprus, “if the two communities do not devote themselves to resolving their differences in a peaceful, cautious and determined manner, the changes experienced will not be reversible.” He added that the meeting with Cypriot leaders and guarantor countries will help clarify the “true scope” of the common vision” and that it should “outline the necessary steps for progress.”

However, UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also told reporters that he could not give a date for the five-party meeting yet.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council was informed by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar on the latest developments on the island.

Diplomats stated that Guterres’s plan for informal meetings was widely supported by the council.

President Ersin Tatar, following a meeting with all leaders of political parties represented at the Assembly, said that he saw that the two-state solution he had supported was also on south Cyprus’ agenda. “We are on the right track, we see that an important stage has come to protect the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people”, he said.

Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades said that the Republic of Cyprus and Greece were ready to take part in an informal five-party meeting as proposed by Guterres to discuss the Cyprus issue.

anjanscyprus.com