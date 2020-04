There will be some thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday, the Met Office has said.

According to the weather forecast for 9-15 April, the region will be affected by a low pressure system and a cold and damp air mass in the upper atmosphere.

From Saturday, the weather will generally be clear and slightly cloudy.

The highest air temperatures will be around 20-23 C in inland and on the coast. The wind will blow from the south and west – moderate to strong in some regions.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi