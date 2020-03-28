Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected this weekend.

According to the Met Office, as of today until 3 April, the region will be under the influence of a low air pressure system.

The weather, today and Sunday will be partly cloudy with showers or thunderstorms, partly cloudy on Monday, partly cloudy with rain on Tuesday until Friday.

Maximum temperatures will be around 19-22 degrees C.

Winds will blow from the south and west moderate to occasionally strong today and on Sunday.

Kibris News Agency