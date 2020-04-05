Latest Headlines

Three Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected among students who have been kept in quarantine in Alsancak and Famagusta.

This brings the number of those who tested positive for coronavirus-Covid-19 up to 91. Two elderly German tourists who were the first to test positive for the virus, died while on holiday in North Cyprus. Their bodies and 28 German tourists, after 14 days quarantine and further testing, were flown back to Germany last week.

In the south, there are now 426 cases of Covid-19 and 11 people have died there.

Yeniduzen

