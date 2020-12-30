Three defendants in the case of the murder on March 13, 2029 of Gökhan Naim, owner of a foreign exchange bureau heard, received their sentences yesterday.

Azmad Ali was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and armed robbery, Bilal Ahmed and Faiz Ul Hassan were sentenced to 22 years in prison for armed robbery.

While the defendants were acquitted of the crime of premeditated murder, they were convicted of murder, armed robbery and carrying and discharging a weapon in a residential area.

Gökhan Naim, owner of Gesfi Foreign Exchange Bureau, was shot six times and killed outside his home in the Nicosia suburb of Ortaköy last March. His assailants grabbed a brief case containing a large amount of cash Mr Naim was carrying and fled the scene.

President Nüvit Gazi, Senior Judge Şerife Kâtip and Judge Umut İnan, who constitute the Nicosia High Criminal Court, announced the judges’ unanimous decision at yesterday’s sentencing hearing. Gazi stated that the crime of murder and robbery committed by the defendants is one of the most serious crimes that requires a sentence of life imprisonment.

Yeniduzen