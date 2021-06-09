Three pedestrians were injured after they were struck by a car travelling down Ecevit Street in Kyrenia. One of the pedestrians was a nine- year-old boy, Yeniduzen reported.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening. The driver of the vehicle, Süleyman Kurtuluş (36) was arrested.

The three pedestrians, all members of the Avcı family were taken to Dr. Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia. Selda Avcı (41) was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Nicosia State Hospital, The other two family members, Enver Avcı (42) and Yağız Avcı (9) were discharged following treatment.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen