The UBP, DP and YDP have agreed to form a tripartite coalition government.

Distribution of Cabinet seats were also decided at a meeting attended by the chairmen of the three political parties and their officials.

Accordingly, UBP takes the Prime Ministry and seven Ministries.

The Ministry of Tourism and Environment and the Ministry of Labor and Social Security have been alloted to the Democrat Party (DP)

The Ministry of Economy and Energy will be the responsibility of the Rebirth Party (YDP)

UBP Deputy Chairman Ersan Saner is expected to be appointed by President Tatar tomorrow.

The three political parties have 25 seats in parliament. two more than the current quorum is enough for a vote of confidence by parliament.

Kibris Postasi