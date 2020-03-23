Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been discovered in North Cyprus.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that all three are TRNC citizens. Two of whom had been in contact with the TRNC citizen who tested positive for the virus on arrival from the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in North Cyprus had risen to 38.

Meanwhile 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the south. So far, there are 95 cases of the disease in South Cyprus; two of whom could be discharged from hospital pending a second test.

The first case was diagnosed in the south on March 9 and the first in the TRNC was diagnosed on March 10 after a 65 year-old German tourist complained of fever and was transferred to Nicosia State Hospital. Consequently 12 other German tourists from the same group also tested positive.

Yeni Duzen