Three new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said.

One case of the virus was found in a passenger who arrived by air, another in a ferry passenger and the third was an individual who had been infected locally.

The number of tests made in the last 24 hours is 1,723. Seven people who have been cured of the virus have been discharged, the health minister said.

Kibris Postasi