Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in North Cyprus and 15 new cases in the south.

In total, there have been 750 cases in the south and 108 in the north. Four people have died of Covid-19 in North Cyprus and 16 have died in the south.

The numbers of those discharged from hospital are 68 in the south and 73 in North Cyprus.

The number of people tested for the coronavirus is 28,875 in the south and 5,555 in the north.

CTP representative Sıla Usar İncirli stated that there is a big price difference between Covid-19 test kits used in Famagusta and Nicosia. “Why is the minister not trying to procure more affordable kits?” she asked?

Additionally, the head of the State Chemistry laboratory, Hasan Tertemiz, told Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’ that the number of tests performed in North Cyprus was low and pointed out that they should be increased, as conducting many tests could support the fight against the disease.

