Three new cases were detected in passengers who arrived in North Cyprus by air.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said yesterday that in the last 24 hours, 857 PCR tests were made on passengers with three testing positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 detected in North Cyprus since March to 138.

Currently, there are 24 patients receiving treatment for the virus, none of whom are in intensive care, the minister said.

Kıbrıs Gazetesi