Three people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,068 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Ali Pilli said on Monday.

One person was an airline passenger who arrived in North Cyprus, the second case had been in contact with a previously detected case, the third case was local.

 Seven people have been discharged, and there is one patient in intensive care, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 728.

