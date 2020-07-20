Latest Headlines

Three New Cases of Covid-19 Brought Into North

Cyprus News - CoronavirusThree new cases of Covid-19 were discovered after 1,702 test were made in the last 24 hours. Minister of Health Ali Pilli said that two arrivals who tested positive for the virus came by air and one ferry passenger tested positive for the disease.

All three passengers were taken to the quarantine unit at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and a follow-up of their contacts has been made by health ministry teams.

Minister Pilli emphasised that the pandemic was not yet over and it will still arrive in North Cyprus until it ends in the rest of the world. The use of masks, social distancing and hygiene remained of great importance, he reminded.

