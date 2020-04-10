Latest Headlines

Three New Cases of Coronavirus Reported Today

16 mins ago
1 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Dr Ali Pilli
Health Minister – Dr Ali Pilli

Minister of Health Ali Pilli has reported the latest developments regarding the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country

He said that three new positive cases were detected today and that all three cases originated from abroad. Flights to North Cyprus from abroad must be stopped, he said.

Minister Pilli stated that one of the positive cases detected today was detected in the group that came from the UK recently, while the other two cases were detected among those who came from England on earlier flights and whose quarantine periods are still continuing in a hotel.

Pilli said, “Flights from abroad now carry a huge risk. Unfortunately these planes must be stopped immediately”, the health minister said.

He added that with the new cases, the total number of cases increased to 99, while the total number of tests increased to 3,890.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen reports that a flight with 119 passengers on board will arrive from Ankara at around 5pm today.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Partial Curfew Extended Until 17 April

Partial Curfew Extended Until 17 April

8 hours ago
Photo of Number of Coronavirus Cases Slowing Down

Number of Coronavirus Cases Slowing Down

23 hours ago
Photo of New Case of Coronavirus Announced Today

New Case of Coronavirus Announced Today

24 hours ago
Photo of NEU May Use Blood Plasma to Treat Coronavirus Patients

NEU May Use Blood Plasma to Treat Coronavirus Patients

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker