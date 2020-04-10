Minister of Health Ali Pilli has reported the latest developments regarding the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country

He said that three new positive cases were detected today and that all three cases originated from abroad. Flights to North Cyprus from abroad must be stopped, he said.

Minister Pilli stated that one of the positive cases detected today was detected in the group that came from the UK recently, while the other two cases were detected among those who came from England on earlier flights and whose quarantine periods are still continuing in a hotel.

Pilli said, “Flights from abroad now carry a huge risk. Unfortunately these planes must be stopped immediately”, the health minister said.

He added that with the new cases, the total number of cases increased to 99, while the total number of tests increased to 3,890.

Meanwhile, Yeniduzen reports that a flight with 119 passengers on board will arrive from Ankara at around 5pm today.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen