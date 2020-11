Three people were injured in a shooting incident in a coffeehouse on Ecevit Street in Gemikonağı.

On Sunday evening, an argument, believed to be regarding an unpaid debt, broke out.

An unnamed man then left the coffeehouse and returned with a gun which he discharged injuring 41-year-old İbrahim Güder, 55-year-old Behiç Kurtçebe and 52-year-old Tamer Işıklar. They were transferred to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

A police investigation into the incident contiues.

Yeniduzen