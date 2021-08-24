The flow of traffic on three streets in Kyrenia has been converted to one-way to relieve congestion, BRT reported.

The changes were implemented as of Sunday, August 22.

Traffic through Sht. Necati Gürkaya street, Şht. Metin Sülüs street, Şht Metin Gönyeli street and 1 Ağustos street will be one way.

According to a statement by the Kyrenia Municipality, Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that local shopkeepers and businesses in the area have been informed of the changes made.

All drivers are urged to pay attention to the new traffic signs in the area and obey the rules.

BRTK