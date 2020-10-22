Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus following 1,920 tests performed in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli has said.

Pilli said that two of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by ferry and the other was a local case whose contacts were being followed up. Nine people have been discharged, he said.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases up to 874.

In the south, 188 new positive cases were found out of 4,304 tests performed in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the south is now 3,154

Yeniduzen