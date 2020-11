Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, all were passengers arriving in the country. Ten people have been discharged, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of cases to 989.

In South Cyprus, 185 new cases of coronavirus were detected and an 86-year-old died. The total number of cases in the south is 6,646.

Yeniduzen