Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that 1,414 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and three positive results were found, meanwhile two people who had the virus were discharged from hospital.

Pilli said that three passengers who arrived by air into the country had tested positive for the disease and that they had been followed up by the Ministry of Health teams.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 212 with four deaths in March/April. By comparison South Cyprus has had a total of 1,339 cases and 27 deaths from the virus.

Pilli announced that the Committee on Serious Infectious Diseases will meet at the Ministry of Health today to make decisions regarding the increasing number of cases and to evaluate the latest situation.

Yeniduzen