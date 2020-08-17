Latest Headlines

Three Cases of Covid-19 Detected in Last 24 Hours

25 mins ago
43 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said that 1,414 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and three positive results were found, meanwhile two people who had the virus were discharged from hospital.

Pilli said that three passengers who arrived by air into the country had tested positive for the disease and that they had been followed up by the Ministry of Health teams. 

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 212 with four deaths in March/April. By comparison South Cyprus has had a total of 1,339 cases and 27 deaths from the virus.

Pilli announced that the Committee on Serious Infectious Diseases will meet at the Ministry of Health today to make decisions regarding the increasing number of cases and to evaluate the latest situation.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Wide-Spread Random Testing For Covid-19 Likely

Wide-Spread Random Testing For Covid-19 Likely

4 seconds ago
Photo of Covid-19 Numbers on The Rise – Ten New Cases

Covid-19 Numbers on The Rise – Ten New Cases

2 days ago
Photo of Petition to UK Government Regarding Direct Flights

Petition to UK Government Regarding Direct Flights

2 days ago
Photo of Five New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Five New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker