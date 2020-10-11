Latest Headlines

Three Arrested For Smuggling

12 hours ago
North Cyprus News - Smuggled Goods - Cigarettes - AlcoholThree people including a customs officer were arrested when a search was made of a vessel found to be carrying goods not declared to Customs.

Coast Guard teams, the Narcotics and Smuggling Prevention Officers and teams affiliated to the Kyrenia Police Department boarded the boat, which was detected by the Coast Guard teams about two miles off the Lapta coast on Saturday.

The boat was taken to Kyrenia Tourism port and searched, revealing a large number of cigarettes, tobacco, mobile phones and alcohol undeclared to Customs.

The boat captain, a passenger and a customs official were arrested. The investigation continues.

BRT

