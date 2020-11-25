Varosha/Maraş continues to attract visitors curious to see what remains of the fenced-off Famagusta suburb. Maraş was opened to the public on 8 October after being closed off for 46 years. Only military personnel have been permitted to use the area. Last month, a section of the beach was opened to the public. Recently, a cycle lane was laid out and eight kiosks set out along the way to serve visitors.

Famagusta Mayor İsmail Arter told Anadolu Agency (AA), said that since February, work on reopening Varosha has been speeded up, and that despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the work has not stopped.

Mayors Arter said, “After intensive work in the Maraş region, around four kilometres of route and public roads were opened to people on October 8, to provide a normal city atmosphere”.

According to an AA news agency correspondent, nearly 67,500 people have visited Maraş since 8 October. Many tourists from the Greek Cypriot side and other countries have visited the area since it was reopened.

BRT