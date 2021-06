Thirty-seven people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 31 of whom were local, Yeniduzen reported on Tuesday.

A total of 9,779 tests were performed and 15 cases were detected in Nicosia, 13 in Kyrenia, 2 in Güzelyurt and one case in Lefke.

In the south, Yeniduzen reported that 64 cases were detected in the last 24 hours and no deaths were reported.

Yeniduzen