Covid-19 case numbers are increasing again, this time younger people under the age of 40 are being affected, Yeniduzen reported.

The Pandemic Hospital in Nicosia has experienced one of its busiest days and its bed capacity is being doubled. Meanwhile doctors are concerned about the increase in local case numbers.

“The third wave has arrived, we have young patients suffering from respiratory failure“, a doctor said.

Physicians say that they are anticipating a rise in intensive care and patient admissions due to the exponentially increasing number of positive cases occurring in the last seven days.

Yeniduzen