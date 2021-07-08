LGC News logo

Third Wave Of Covid-19 Begins In North Cyprus

  • 3 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Pandemic Hospital - Nicosia
[Pandemic Hospital – Nicosia]
Covid-19 case numbers are increasing again, this time younger people under the age of 40 are being affected, Yeniduzen reported.

The Pandemic Hospital in Nicosia has experienced one of its busiest days and its bed capacity is being doubled. Meanwhile doctors are concerned about the increase in local case numbers. 

The third wave has arrived, we have young patients suffering from respiratory failure“, a doctor said. 

Physicians say that they are anticipating a rise in intensive care and patient admissions due to the exponentially increasing number of positive cases occurring in the last seven days.     

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook