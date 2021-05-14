A third near-drowning event occurred today at Palm Beach in Famagusta. Suluman Khan (28) was rescued by friends after he began struggling with the waves.

He was taken to Famagusta State Hospital and is under observation in the intensive care unit.

Earlier on today, Yeniduzen published a report saying that there was a shortage of lifeguards for North Cyprus beaches. There have been three incidents in the last two weeks of people nearly drowning and being saved by friends or other people at Palm Beach, where there appear to be no lifeguards on patrol.

Although the ‘Beach Use and Control Law’ obliges businesses to provide lifeguards, it was reflected in the Police Press Bulletin that both young people had been rescued by the people around or their friends, and this has brought to the fore, the lack of lifeguards stationed on the beaches to protect the public.

Yeniduzen