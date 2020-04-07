A third person has died from the coronavirus in North Cyprus. A 74-year-old man who had been placed in intensive care after being infected with the virus, died in the early hours of this morning. It was stated that he was also suffering from hypertension, ischaemic heart disease and diabetes.

The two other fatalities were two elderly German tourists who were part of the same tourist group. Their bodies and 28 German tourists who had been in quarantine and tested negative for the disease were flown home last week.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi