Two earthquakes occurred between 10.40-11.18 am today, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported.

According to the Kandilli Observatory, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude occurred offshore Karpaz at around 10:40 at a depth of 8.7 km.

Another earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale happened off Karpaz at a depth of around 13.km at 11.18am this morning.

This was the third earthquake to be reported in the same location over the last 24 hours.

Yeniduzen