Latest Headlines

The Worst is Over: PM Ersin Tatar

17 mins ago
38 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Tatar visits Famagusta
PM Ersin Tatar Visits Famagusta

Life is gradually returning to normal in the TRNC after the last Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar was in Famagusta on Wednesday where he assessed the latest situation as well as the process towards normalisation.

The Prime Minister who visited the Mayor of Famagusta İsmail Arter, was accompanied by the National Unity Party (UBP) MPs Ersan Saner and Resmiye Canaltay.

During the visit, Tatar said that the worst was over and that the important thing now was to implement the process to normalisation in a planned and programmed manner.

Noting that Famagusta was a city known for its tourism and cultural wealth, the Prime Minister said that the government was keen on resuming its project on re-opening the fenced-off city of Maraş once the pandemic was over.

What is important is the development of the TRNC. The time has come for the central government to focus on such issues,” he added.

Tatar also paid a visit to the Famagusta Development Academy to see a workshop producing protective masks.

BRTK

Related Articles

Photo of Repairs to Undersea Water Pipeline Begin June

Repairs to Undersea Water Pipeline Begin June

3 seconds ago
Photo of Temperatures Above Seasonal Norms at Weekend

Temperatures Above Seasonal Norms at Weekend

40 mins ago
Photo of TCs Working in the South Still Unpaid

TCs Working in the South Still Unpaid

22 hours ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 in Latest Test Results

No New Cases of Covid-19 in Latest Test Results

23 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker