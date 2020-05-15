Life is gradually returning to normal in the TRNC after the last Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar was in Famagusta on Wednesday where he assessed the latest situation as well as the process towards normalisation.

The Prime Minister who visited the Mayor of Famagusta İsmail Arter, was accompanied by the National Unity Party (UBP) MPs Ersan Saner and Resmiye Canaltay.

During the visit, Tatar said that the worst was over and that the important thing now was to implement the process to normalisation in a planned and programmed manner.

Noting that Famagusta was a city known for its tourism and cultural wealth, the Prime Minister said that the government was keen on resuming its project on re-opening the fenced-off city of Maraş once the pandemic was over.

“What is important is the development of the TRNC. The time has come for the central government to focus on such issues,” he added.

Tatar also paid a visit to the Famagusta Development Academy to see a workshop producing protective masks.

BRTK